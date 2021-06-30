Storm threat lowers this evening west to east

Tonight: Showers and storms early. Chance of showers and maybe a storm after midnight. Still muggy. Chance of precipitation is around 60%. Low: 64-69





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will cross the area tonight and scattered showers and storms through the evening will weaken and fade into the overnight. Any storms this evening may produce damaging winds. The threat of severe weather will end west to east through evening and be over by 7-8pm for the entire area.