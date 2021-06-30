Using the written word to keep a local boy’s legacy alive

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- Cooper Busch's power to make any stranger smile influenced his mom's recent project, which is a book titled "Super Cooper Makes Everyone Smile."

Cooper passed away in May of 2018 after battling leukemia, but this is the latest push to keep his legacy alive.

The book's target audience is young children and has a repetition to help those early readers. Much of the content is inspired by real events, like the construction of a playground.

"As parents that have lost a child, the greatest fear is that they'll be forgotten," says Tara Busch, the mother and founder/president of Super Cooper Saves the Day Inc. "We are just so thankful for our community for continuing to support us, even after Cooper's passing and helping us to carry on his legacy."

