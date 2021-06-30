Wolf vetoes GOP bill with voter ID, other elections changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor has vetoed a Republican-crafted elections bill that would have mandated voter identification in all elections and made a host of other changes to election law. Gov. Tom Wolf said outside his Capitol offices Wednesday that he considers it a voter suppression measure. Wolf also used his line-item veto authority to eliminate $3.1 million in funding in separate budget legislation after Republican lawmakers claimed that it had been earmarked to create an election-auditing bureau under the independently elected auditor general. Wolf had said there was no such agreement to use the money for an election-auditing bureau.