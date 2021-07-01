2 public workers shot repairing sewer main in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say two public workers repairing a sewer main in South Carolina have been shot by a man who also fired on a deputy. Authorities say they are all expected to recover. Spartanburg Water officials say the man walked up to their workers near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg, asked them what they were doing and started shooting. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says the shooter was involved in a standoff with police that ended in a few hours, but he didn’t know the condition of the man or whether anyone else was in the house. The Coroner’s Office says it was called to investigate at least one death at the home.