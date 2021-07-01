Among Iraqis, the name Rumsfeld evokes nation’s destruction

BAGHDAD (AP) — News of the death of former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has hit far differently in Baghdad than in the U.S. capital. Rumsfeld, whose service under four U.S. presidents was stained by the ruinous U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, died on Wednesday at 88. Former President George W. Bush remembered Rumsfeld as serving with honor. But Iraqis link Rumsfeld with the years of violence that followed the invasion, as well as the torture scandal at the American-run Abu Ghraib detention center. Muntader al-Zaidi, an Iraqi journalist who threw his shoes at Bush during a 2008 news conference to vent his frustration, tweeted of Rumsfeld’s death: “He is gone and Baghdad remains.”