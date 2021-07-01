China’s ruling party grooms new members for its next century

JINGGANGSHAN, China (AP) — A century after its founding, China’s ruling Communist Party is training a new generation of members to extend its control over a changing society. At a network of hundreds of schools, trainees study an idealized version of the party’s early fervor before revolutionary leader Mao Zedong’s guerrillas fought their way to national power in 1949. They visit historic battle sites and recite poems by Mao. Membership in the Communist Party requires several training sessions per year, and leadership roles require more. The party trainees can look forward to faster promotions at state companies and government offices in exchange for their loyalty.