Bridge key to delivering aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray destroyed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bridge that’s crucial to delivering desperately needed food to much of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has been destroyed, an aid group said Thursday, as Tigray fighters were said to be approaching other combatants occupying large areas nearby. The International Rescue Committee says the destruction of the bridge over the Tekeze River “means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered than before.” It is not immediately clear who destroyed the bridge on a main supply route linking western Tigray, which is occupied by forces from the neighboring Amhara region, and the rest of Tigray.