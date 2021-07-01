Fan favorite chicken spiedies not served at 2021 DICK’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG)-- Unfortunately, chicken spiedies will not be sold at the 2021 DICK's Sporting Goods Open.

Head Captain of Concessions Tom Latini said this year the main food items will be sausage and hot dogs. All concessions are sold at the Endicott Rotary Club tent which is staffed by tournament volunteers.

"I'm in the Endicott Rotary Club and this tent has been here since the beginning of the B.C Open 50 years ago and it has always been staffed by the Endicott Rotary, we are the main group that's here," Latini said.

Latini said he has been apart of this tournament since 1994 and this years tournament is different from years passed because of the scaled back event.

The tournament runs until July 4 when a winner is announced.