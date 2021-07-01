Flood Advisory from THU 5:27 PM EDT until THU 7:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

North Central Chenango County in central New York…

Southeastern Madison County in central New York…

South Central Oneida County in central New York…

North Central Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 715 PM EDT.

* At 527 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over the headwaters of the Chenango and Unadilla

Rivers. This will cause small stream flooding in tributary

streams, especially in Southern Madison County. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Hamilton, Brookfield, Waterville, Lebanon, Otselic, Georgetown,

Earlville, Bridgewater, Madison, Smyrna, Poolville, Pecksport,

Solsville, Pierceville, South Lebanon, Leonardsville, Unadilla

Forks, Eaton, Hubbardsville and Stockwell.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&