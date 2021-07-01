Skip to Content

Garage fire evacuates Hyde Park in Owego

Updated
Last updated today at 9:47 pm
9:42 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsNewsTop Stories
owego-fire
Source: Tioga County Firewire Facebook

OWEGO (WBNG) -- According to Tioga County Firewire, a large garage fire in Owego is causing the evacuation of nearby Hyde Park.

Owego Fire is on the scene of what officials are calling a "fully engulfed garage fire," at 171 Talcott St. in Owego.

Officials say the fire has spread to the main residence.

A ballgame that was taking place at nearby Hyde Park has been stopped and the park is being evacuated due to the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we gather more information.

Abigail Lane

More Stories

Skip to content