Garage fire evacuates Hyde Park in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- According to Tioga County Firewire, a large garage fire in Owego is causing the evacuation of nearby Hyde Park.

Owego Fire is on the scene of what officials are calling a "fully engulfed garage fire," at 171 Talcott St. in Owego.

Officials say the fire has spread to the main residence.

A ballgame that was taking place at nearby Hyde Park has been stopped and the park is being evacuated due to the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News as we gather more information.