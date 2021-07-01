Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Panik made an instant impression in his first game in Miami’s lineup, homering in his first at-bat and adding a go-ahead RBI single during a six-run sixth inning as the Marlins rallied for an 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Starling Marte went 4-for-6 for Miami and Garrett Cooper and Adam Duvall each had three hits for the Marlins. Bryce Harper hit two solo homers for the Phillies. Aaron Nola (5-5) struck out 11 in 4 2/3 innings.

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings in another solid outing for Colorado starters, and the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2. Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is just 6-31 on the road.A day after being no-hit by Germán Márquez for eight innings the Pirates jumped on Gray for their first runs of the series. Adam Frazier led off the game with a triple, scored on a sacrifice fly and Bryan Reynolds homered for a quick 2-0 lead.It was Reynolds’ 14th of the year.Gray (5-6) didn’t give up another hit before leaving four a pinch hitter in the sixth. He walked four — one intentional — hit a batter and struck out five to continue the strong run of outings by Colorado starters.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The CEO of the parent company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils has resigned after eight years. Scott O’Neil announced Wednesday that he was leaving Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment after he helped lead scores of projects under the HBSE banner such as the Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center and the creation of a state-of-the-art Sixers complex. O’Neil previously led Madison Square Garden Sports. He said he did not have another job lined up. HBSE did not immediately name a successor. O’Neil said he decided around January that he wanted to leave HBSE.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier is putting together an All-Star season. Frazier ranks in the Top 10 in the majors in hits, batting average and on-base percentage as the season nears its midway point. The 29-year-old is a finalist for the starting second base job at the All-Star Game, heady territory considering Frazier plays in a smaller market for a team that’s struggling. Frazier’s success makes him a valuable commodity as the trade deadline approaches, though he says hearing his name in trade talks is nothing new.