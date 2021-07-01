Illicit vaccine sites irk Panamanians fed up with inequality

PANAMA CITY (AP) — One Monday in June in an upscale neighborhood of Panama City, people noticed something odd: Strange cars were coming and going from the Coco del Mar Suites, a nondescript three-story residential building surrounded by luxury oceanside high-rises. In a second-floor apartment that was recently fixed up, someone was running a clandestine inoculation site purportedly offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Investigators soon linked it to yet another underground scheme of secret inoculations, this one on the 43rd floor of a residential skyscraper. Authorities have only confirmed 32 people received shots between the two operations, but they nevertheless sparked outrage among people who saw them as trying to cut in line.