Israel welcomes German leader as ally against antisemitism

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has warmly welcomed his German counterpart and praised him as an ally in combatting antisemitism. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial on Thursday. At Yad Vashem, Steinmeier said the “unspeakable suffering” caused in Germany’s name “fills us with pain and shame.” His visit is expected to reiterate Germany’s strong support for Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that Germany has been “our strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism” and has stood with Israel against “the forces of terror who seek to wipe us off the map.”