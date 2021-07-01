Skip to Content

Israeli troops put AP photographer in danger during clashes

5:03 pm National News from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soldiers held an Associated Press photographer against his will during clashes in the occupied West Bank earlier this week, in a spot where Palestinian protesters were hurling stones and the troops were firing tear gas and rubber-coated bullets. The Israeli military said the photographer interfered with an operation and was detained after ignoring soldiers’ requests to move. It said soldiers moved him behind a barrier to protect him. The photographer says he was held as a human shield during the clashes and was struck by one of the stones thrown by the demonstrators. The AP says it is “unacceptable” that he was held in such circumstances.

Associated Press

