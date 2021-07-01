Judge favors activists who want more Minneapolis officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ruled in favor of a eight Minneapolis activists who sued the city council and mayor over funding the police force. The order Thursday by Hennepin County District Judge Jamie L. Anderson requires that the city have at least 730 sworn officers on the payroll by the end of June 2020, or more if indicated by the 2020 Census that will be published later this year. The suit was brought on behalf of eight residents in north Minneapolis by the Upper Midwest Law Center, an arm of the conservative Twin Cities think tank Center for the American Experiment. It was sparked by threats to defund the police force and the departure of officers after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.