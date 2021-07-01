NKorea’s Kim vows to boost China ties amid pandemic hardship

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he’ll push to further upgrade relations with China, his main ally, as he struggles to navigate his country out of a deepening crisis linked to the pandemic. Kim made the comments in a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulating him on the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. Kim’s message came after he told a powerful Politburo meeting that a crucial lapse in the anti-virus campaign has caused a great crisis. He did not elaborate, but there was speculation that Kim may have aimed to raise a call for international assistance, including vaccine shipments. More than 90% of North Korea’s trade goes through China. It’s unclear when North Korea would reopen its borders.