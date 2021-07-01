NYC concert lineup: Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will headline an August concert in Central Park marking the city’s comeback from the coronavirus pandemic. De Blasio said Thursday that the event will be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history. De Blasio announced last month that producer Clive Davis would recruit an all-star lineup for a Central Park concert. No exact date has been announced. The mayor says more performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Springsteen brought his Broadway show back last weekend.