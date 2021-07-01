Old Dominion concert details listed here

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Friday night, following the first official day of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open tournament, Old Dominion will perform at En-Joie Golf Club.

The concert starts at 7:45 p.m.

Only up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marketing Manager for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open Dave Pessagno says concert goers should arrive to the venue around an hour before, for check-in, bag search, parking and to find their spot.

Alcohol, beverages, food, and sharp objects will not be permitted and will be confiscated.

However, there will be concession stands available for people to purchase foods and drinks.

Posted below are what's not permitted and what is permitted, provided by the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open website:

People who have to bring items for their baby, children or medications will have those items allowed, but they will still need to have their bag checked.

Tickets are sold out and any remaining have been donated to essential front line workers at local hospitals.

