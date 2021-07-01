Pakistani who killed boss for blasphemy gets death penalty

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — An anti-terrorism court in eastern Pakistan has issued a death sentence to a former security guard who last year shot and killed his bank’s manager after accusing him of insulting Islam’s Prophet Mohammad. Ahmad Nawaz has the right to appeal. Prosecution lawyer Mian Rizwan says the ruling in the district of Khusab in the eastern Punjab province also sentenced him to two years in prison for assaulting police during his arrest. Nawaz was arrested in November 2020 after opening fire on his bank’s manager, Malik Imran Hanif, in the Khushab district. He briefly drew the attention of Islamists when he claimed he killed Hanif for insulting Islam’s prophet.