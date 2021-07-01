Panik makes stellar debut with Miami in 11-6 win over Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Panik made an instant impression in his first game in Miami’s lineup, homering in his first at-bat and adding a go-ahead RBI single during a six-run sixth inning as the Marlins rallied for an 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Starling Marte went 4-for-6 for Miami and Garrett Cooper and Adam Duvall each had three hits for the Marlins. Bryce Harper hit two solo homers for the Phillies. Aaron Nola (5-5) struck out 11 in 4 2/3 innings.