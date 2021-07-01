Phillies-Marlins game postponed due to rain, DH July 16

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16 in Philadelphia. With rain in the forecast the entire evening in Philadelphia, Marlins manager Don Mattingly expected an early decision. The Phillies will open a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday night. Miami begins a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta.