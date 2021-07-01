Rio de Janeiro police evict tent city of pandemic ‘refugees’

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Rio de Janeiro are evicting hundreds of homeless families from a tent city on land owned by Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras. TV images on Thursday showed residents in Itaguai near Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, blocking the entrance to the camp site with bonfires. Police fired tear gas and water canons among the tents. Shantytowns are emerging in several cities across Brazil, reflecting a resurgence in poverty after the government reduced a generous welfare program. In the midst of a pandemic, many Brazilians are left exposed to soaring inflation and a poor job market.