Some EU newspapers refuse to publish ads from Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Several European newspapers have refused a request from Hungary’s government to print a full-page paid advertisement featuring Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s vision for the future of the European Union. In seven points, Orban criticizes the EU, alleging that a “superstate” is being built in Brussels, the de facto capital of the bloc, and that European integration is “a means, not an end.” Orban also refers to the European Parliament as a “dead end.” Other papers in Spain, the Czech Republic and France ran the ad, with some editors-in-chief saying they did so in support of freedom of expression.