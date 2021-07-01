Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges

Multiple news outlets say Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump’s company. Weisselberg was seen walking into the the courthouse in lower Manhattan around 6:20 a.m. with his lawyer. New York prosecutors are expected to announce the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into Trump’s business practices, accusing his namesake company and Weisselberg of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees. People familiar with the matter told the AP the charges appear to involve non-monetary benefits that the company gave to top executives. They were not authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.