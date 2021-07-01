Union, Volvo reach tentative deal at Virginia truck plant

A tentative labor agreement has been reached between Volvo and a union that represents nearly 3,000 workers who have on strike at a truck plant in southwest Virginia. United Auto Workers officials say details of the deal were being withheld until UAW members at the assembly operations facility in Dublin could be briefed about the contract. The strike and picket lines will continue until a ratification vote is held on the proposal. Volvo says the 1.6 million square-foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world. It is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees.