US publishes list of corrupt officials in Central America

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has named more than 50 current and former officials, including former presidents and active lawmakers, suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in three Central American countries. Many of the cases were known in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but the inclusion of names on the U.S. list buoyed the hopes of anti-corruption crusaders. The list was provided to the U.S. Congress in compliance with the “U.S.-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act” pushed last year by U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel. Its release Thursday comes at a time that the Biden administration has given new emphasis to the endemic corruption in the region as one of the push factors driving Central Americans to migrate to the U.S.