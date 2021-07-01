‘Very fortunate’: Former PGA Champions Tour Volunteer of the Year celebrates life

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Sometimes, life itself can be the greatest gift of all.

So says Chris Chechatka, an Endicott native and 2018 Dick's Sporting Goods Open and PGA Champion's Tour Volunteer of the Year.

Chechatka, known as Cheech throughout his more than 40 years of volunteering at the tournament, was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2017. After his initial chemotherapy treatments didn't worked, he and his family were told to prepare for the worst.

Thankfully, his story didn't end there; he still receives treatment once a week, but the tumors haven't been growing in a long time.

Since a December 2018 interview, Chechatka told 12 News recently that his life has taken on a renewed sense of importance. He said he has begun to appreciate the little things in life, things he might have taken for granted before his diagnosis.

To top it off, he was able to walk his daughter down the aisle and meet his granddaughter this past year, two things he told me he never expected to be able to do.

Chechatka said the local community, and especially his fellow DSGO staff and volunteers, deserve a large portion of the credit.

"This community, it was amazing how much they supported me during my difficult time," Cheech said. "Friends of mine threw me a benefit, and they were very generous in terms of donations, these guys were a huge support to me."

Chechatka said he received dozens of cards from people he barely knew, wishing him all the best.

As for the next year, Chechatka said what he hoped for given his past couple of years, he laughed at the thought.

"Hopefully still standing on this spot!" he said with a smile.

Chechatka said he wants to thank everyone who supported him and his family during the difficult few months after diagnosis.