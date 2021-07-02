Activists call for Ocean City boycott over trash burning

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Environmentalists are calling for a boycott of a Maryland beach town until it starts sending its waste to a local landfill instead of a majority-Black town in Pennsylvania. The Baltimore Sun reports that trash from Ocean City is being shipped to Chester, Pennsylvania, a majority Black town 130 miles to the north. Ocean City stopped recycling in 2010 and chose instead to burn trash to create energy. But incinerators like the one in Chester, and those in Baltimore, are coming under criticism for the pollution it creates. Environmentalists say the trash-burning operation just adds to the environmental and socioeconomic woes besetting Chester, a majority-Black community.