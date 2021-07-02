China rejects US criticism on human trafficking

BEIJING (AP) — China has rejected U.S. accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize due to mistreatment of Blacks and American Indians. Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned of potential U.S. sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington. Others included Malaysia, Russia and Nicaragua. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson dismissed the complaint as “based on lies and rumors.” He said Washington “is in no position to wield the stick of human rights.” He cited Washington’s record of racial discrimination, treatment of American Indians and what he said were reports that few people trafficked to the United States for forced labor have been rescued.