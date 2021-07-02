Columbus officer who killed Andre Hill wants trial moved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former Columbus police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill wants the trial moved, saying publicity has made it impossible for a fair proceeding locally. Ex—officer Adam Coy, who is white, fatally shot Hill, who was Black, as Hill emerged from a garage on Dec. 22 holding a cellphone. Coy has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder. Coy’s attorney, Mark Collins, asked a judge late last month to move the trial. Collins says extensive publicity in the news and on social media makes it impossible to convene a fair jury. A message was left with the office of Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack.