EPAC co-founder passes away

(WBNG) -- Executive Director and Co-Founder of EPAC Lou Ligouri has passed away Thursday, his family said.

Ligouri was battling pancreatic cancer.

In early June, friends and family showed solidarity and support with Ligouri by serenading him and playing instruments on his front lawn at his residence.

12 News covered that event. Of the music, Ligouri told 12 News, "They take the time to pay a tribute to somebody who's saying goodbye shortly. You can't have more love than that, and love is what it's all about."