Ex-‘Predator’ host turns himself in, resolves video issue

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain not giving a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation. Chris Hansen checked in at the jail in Corunna Friday, was released and has 14 days to produce the full video. Hansen says the matter has been resolved. The sting operation resulted in three men, including a state corrections officer, being charged with trying to meet underage girls for sex. Hansen was embedded with law enforcement.