First Friday brews excitement for local coffee bar

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- First Friday welcomed community members to visit downtown Binghamton to celebrate the arts, restaurants and local attractions.

Happening on the first Friday of every month, art exhibits, tours, interactive activities and food are featured in the event, highlighting some of the small businesses native to Binghamton.

Old Barn Market Coffee Bar, an extension of Old Barn Market & Gluten Free Bakery, joined the network of participating businesses for the first time today.

Head Barista Maggie Caroompas, says that the shop is excited to take part and they are looking forward to being included in the experience.

"We have a great location next to all the galleries, so we're hoping that people will be able to stop in and continue having a good night and just see what we have to offer," Caroompas said.

The business opened its doors in November 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. Now with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and involvement with First Friday, the coffee bar hopes expects more business.

Old Barn Market offers fresh, local coffee and gluten free menu items.

The shop will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. today for extended First Friday hours.

For more information on the Old Barn Market you can visit their website here.