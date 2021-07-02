Flash Flood Warning until FRI 11:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROOME COUNTY…

At 938 PM EDT, Local law enforcement is reporting flooding in the

Town of Binghamton with several roads still closed at this time.

Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain has fallen. If you are in a safe

location, stay there and do not travel at this time. Flash flooding

is ongoing. Do not drive through flooded roads.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Kirkwood, Conklin and Port Dickinson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED