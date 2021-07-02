Flood Warning from FRI 11:16 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

South Central Broome County in central New York…

* Until 400 AM EDT.

* At 1116 PM EDT, emergency management reported lingering flooding

in portions of the Towns of Binghamton and Conklin, especially

along Pierce Creek and Little Snake Creek. Some flooding is likely

to continue in areas hardest hit by heavy rainfall in southern

Broome County until runoff recedes.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton and Conklin.

Roberts, Murphy and Pierce Creek Road may be damaged from flooding

earlier tonight. Avoid these areas and never drive across flooded

roads. Heed all road closures and barricades.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&