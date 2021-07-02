Flood Warning from FRI 11:16 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
South Central Broome County in central New York…
* Until 400 AM EDT.
* At 1116 PM EDT, emergency management reported lingering flooding
in portions of the Towns of Binghamton and Conklin, especially
along Pierce Creek and Little Snake Creek. Some flooding is likely
to continue in areas hardest hit by heavy rainfall in southern
Broome County until runoff recedes.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Binghamton and Conklin.
Roberts, Murphy and Pierce Creek Road may be damaged from flooding
earlier tonight. Avoid these areas and never drive across flooded
roads. Heed all road closures and barricades.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&