Stocks climb on Wall Street following encouraging jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are ticking higher again on Wall Street Friday. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in morning trading and on pace for its seventh straight gain, though more stocks were falling in the index than rising. The Dow and Nasdaq are also modestly higher after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength. Some investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its immense support for the economy a while longer.