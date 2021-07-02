Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Sam Sloman to a one-year contract, giving veteran Chris Boswell some competition going into training camp. Sloman made 10 of 13 field goals as a rookie last season while splitting time between Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams. Boswell connected on 19 of 20 field goals and 34 of 38 extra points last season, though he did miss three games late in the year because of an injury. Boswell has two years remaining on his current contract.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping the Milwaukee Brewers match their longest winning streak in seven years with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak. Burnes allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He lasted seven innings twice before in the majors, once this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL says it cannot confirm Eugene Chung’s allegations that a team official made discriminatory comments during his interview for a coaching position. Chung, a 1992 first-round pick by New England, played five seasons in the league and served as an assistant coach for a decade. He told The Boston Globe in May that he was told he was “not the right minority” by an interviewer. Chung, who is Korean American, didn’t identify the team. The league emphasized such comments “have no place in the NFL or in any contemporary workplace.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on July 16 in Philadelphia. With rain in the forecast the entire evening in Philadelphia, Marlins manager Don Mattingly expected an early decision. The Phillies will open a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday night. Miami begins a three-game series on Friday night in Atlanta.