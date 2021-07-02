Historic resort in ‘Blue Hawaii’ to be auctioned this month

WAILUA, Hawaii (AP) — The historic resort where Elvis Presley’s character got married in the 1961 film “Blue Hawaii” will be up for auction at a foreclosure sale on Kauai this month. The Garden Island newspaper reports the abandoned Coco Palms Resort will be auctioned July 26 on the steps of the Fifth Circuit Courthouse in Lihue. Coco Palms initially opened in 1953 next to a historic coconut grove and an ancient Hawaiian fishpond. It has been closed since Hurricane Iniki slammed into Kauai in 1992. Several attempts to restore the property since have failed. The property will be sold to the highest bidder in as-in condition.