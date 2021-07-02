Inaugural ‘Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day’ at DICK’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG)-- Friday marked the first annual Sock Out Cancer Awareness Day at the DICK's Sporting Goods Open.

This comes after a new partnership between Security Mutual, the Security Mutual Foundation, and Sock Out Cancer.

Tournament Director John Karedes said this tournament is the perfect platform to promote cancer awareness in the Southern Tier.

Sock Out Cancer was created in 2017 with a mission of providing financial assistance to those with cancer, and lacking in resources such as food, transportation to treatments, and rent money.

The various colors represented on the logo symbolize the 25 plus different types of cancer.

Security Mutual Life Chairman and CEO Bruce Boyea said in four short years Sock Out Cancer has had great success.

"This community is really phenomenal in terms of giving back," Boyea said. "We were saying earlier that sometime this year we will have actually distributed to the hospital foundations in the Binghamton area, $700,000."

Sock Out Cancer is currently in four different states and fifteen different countries.

Boyea said they also have a new theme song titled, "Together we Stand" by the Philips Meyers Band.

Sock Out Cancer socks, bears, and masks can be purchased at the tournament.