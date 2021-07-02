Kopernik Observatory reopens to the public

VESTAL (WBNG) -- After being closed to the public for 16 months, Kopernik Observatory is welcoming people back.

Friday, the science center hosted its first day of summer camp and at 7PM Friday, it will be the first Friday Night Program where everyone is invited to come and gaze at the stars, weather permitting.

"It's great to have people back here...there is still something about looking through a scope and uniformly getting the 'Oh! Oh! I see it! I see it!' kind of reaction, that is what we are all about here" explained Drew Deskur, the Executive Director of Kopernik Observatory, when asked about what he is looking forward to the most.

Kopernik Observatory will be hosting their Friday Night Program to give people the opportunity to look at the stars and different planets every Friday from now until December.