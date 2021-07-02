Lebanese judge goes after top officials over port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port has announced he intends to pursue top politicians and former and current security officials in the case. State media reported on Friday that Judge Tarek Bitar confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab and summoned him for questioning. He did not set a date. The judge also asked the government and the interior ministry for permission to question two of Lebanon’s most prominent generals, the head of General Security Directorate, Abbas Ibrahim, and the head of State Security, Tony Saliba.