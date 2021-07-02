Mobile app can help you get a safe ride home

(WBNG) -- In preparation for the 4th of July Weekend, an app can help you get home safe.

New York State's STOP-DWI Have A Plan free mobile app can be downloaded to help you plan a safe night with a variety of features.

Below is a list of resources that the app provides.

Access to all taxi and ride share services in your location using GPS

Interactive games to test your current mobility, reaction time, memory and accuracy

Store the names and numbers of people who can give you a safe ride home

A place to report a DWI

Facts about impaired driving

Dining, travel and ticketing services to plan your night out

The app is available for both Apple and Android smart phones and can be downloaded on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Made available by funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, STOP-DWI New York hopes the app will promote safe driving throughout the state.