Over 6 million EU citizens apply to settle in post-Brexit UK

LONDON (AP) — More than 6 million European Union citizens applied to settle in the U.K. before the end-June deadline that the British government had imposed as part of the country’s departure from the bloc. In a statement Friday, Britain’s Home Office said that of the 6.02 million who had applied, 400,000 applications were made in the final month before the end of the EU Settlement Scheme. The Home Office said that the 570,000 people with pending applications will have their rights protected until their application is decided and that there will be “indefinite scope” for anyone who missed the deadline to make a late application.