Paris airport workers block terminal to protest pay cut

PARIS (AP) — Paris airport workers protesting pay cuts blocked a busy terminal at a Charles de Gaulle Airport and skirmished with police. Friday’s protest prompted flight delays and confusion for passengers. Police fired pepper spray to try to disperse the protesters, leaving many people at the scene with their eyes stinging. The terminal is primarily used for international travel. A few hundred union activists banging drums and tooting horns blocked the terminal’s passport control area. Riot police fanned out, and passengers were re-routed to a neighboring terminal. Unions have been negotiating with Paris airport management over pay cuts linked to the collapse in air travel amid the pandemic.