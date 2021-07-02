Phils blow another save, beat Padres 4-3 on Miller’s double

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to rescue the Phillies’ beleaguered bullpen, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning. It was their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games. Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez came in and allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar. Suarez worked a scoreless 10th to set up Miller.