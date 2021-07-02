Police groups sue over changes to Minnesota deadly force law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A coalition of Minnesota’s largest law enforcement groups has sued the state to overturn a state law that changed the standard for justified use of deadly force by police. The lawsuit claims the law, which took effect in March, violates officers’ rights to self-defense and unconstitutionally compels officers to forfeit their rights to refuse to testify against themselves in deadly force cases. The law underwent a major rewrite following George Floyd’s death in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers last May. Minnesota Public Radio reports the rewritten standard narrowed the conditions for when deadly force is deemed appropriate.