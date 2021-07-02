Short Jr. leads after day one of DICK’s Sporting Goods Open

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Round one of the DICK's Open was run by Wes Short, Jr. at -6.

Short hit all 14 fairways to post a 6-under 66 to match his lowest round of the season. This is the second time Short has led or co-led at En-Joie Golf Club after 18 holes.

"I hit more fairways than I did at all last week," said Short. "Probably on the first five holes. Last week was tough makes this seem a little easier. I drove it really well today. I think I missed one fairway. Maybe three greens. I putted a lot better."

The World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer is tied at second with a 5-under 67 with Cameron Beckman. Langer carded the best front nine of the day with a 6-under 31.

"With six under on the front nine, it hit close four times and held a wedge shot for an eagle for eight to get six under after eight holes," said Langer. "I was hoping to shoot my age today but I ran into some trouble on the back nine."

Leaderboard:

Wes Short, Jr. (-6)

T2. Bernhard Langer (-5)

T2. Cameron Beckman

T4. Eight players tied (-4)