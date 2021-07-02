Southern Tier experts disagree on the best way to improve water quality for children

SOUTHERN TIER (WBNG) -- While everyone agrees safe drinking water for children is vital, how to make it safer is still up for debate.

The New York State Assembly passed a bill to improve water quality in schools. The bill would require schools to test for lead in their water more frequently, lower the threshold of the amount of lead considered safe, as well as provide new avenues of funding to districts to make infrastructure improvements.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) said Friday the latest bill builds upon her 2016 Safe School Water Act, which required schools to begin testing for lead in their water.

However, one school administrator told 12 News the districts are no longer the main culprits.

"School district buildings could have no lead in the pipes or the fixtures whatsoever, and it could still fail the test because the water supply itself, the threshold is so low, the water supply itself could make it fail," said John Harvey, the chief operating officer for Broome-Tioga BOCES.

Harvey said the focus should now be placed on other places where children are found, such as daycares and large apartment complexes.

While Harvey said school districts get a bad reputation, lawmakers explained a shocking number of schools still have this problem, which is why they voted in favor of the bill.

"An astounding 82% of schools in New York State had some amount of lead in the water," said State Rep. Joe Angelino (R, District 122), citing a recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Both Angelino and Lupardo said they agree with Harvey about the need for more to be done to improve water quality on a broader level.

"Certainly if there's lead in the drinking water coming into schools we have to look at that as part of the overall problem we're trying to solve," Lupardo exclaimed.