Tom Reich, pioneering baseball and hockey agent, dies at 82

Thomas M. Reich, a pioneering baseball agent with an ebullient, oversized personality who helped players gain multimillion dollar salaries in the early years of free agency, has died. He was 82. Reich died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Reich had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019. Tom Reich’s early clients included Dave Parker, John Candelaria and Manny Sanguillen of the Pirates. Among his first stars was Joe Morgan, who became a Hall of Famer and remained a lifelong friend. Reich was among the more colorful figures in baseball and became influential after the advent of free agency.