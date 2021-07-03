Afghan pullout has US spies reorienting in terrorism fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two-decade war in Afghanistan has given U.S. spies a perch for keeping tabs on terrorist groups that might once again use the beleaguered nation to plan attacks against the U.S. homeland. But that will end soon. The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is leaving intelligence agencies scrambling for other ways to monitor and stop terrorists. They’ll have to depend more on technology and their allies in Afghan government — even as it faces an increasingly uncertain future once U.S. and NATO forces depart. One lawmaker suggests American forces “may not be blind” but will be “legally blind.”